NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Ends Today, Allotment Result On September 8

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration window for round 3 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling today, September 4, 2023. The fee payment window is open upto 8 PM, today. However, the last date for choice filing for the NEET UG counselling 2023, round three is September 5, 2023.

Eligible candidates can apply for round 3 for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) quota seats in MBBS, and BDS programmes offered by medical, and dental colleges on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

How to register for NEET UG counselling 2023

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on the UG medical tab on the homepage

Click on the link saying new registration

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit the application form and download the same for future reference

Notably, MCC has also added the 2 seats of CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.

''It is to bring to your kind notice that 02 seats of CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi were earlier vacated in due compliance of court directions as passed by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in W.P(C) No. 10200/2023 & CM APPL. 39511/2023 in the matter of “Kumar Saurabh & Anr. vs Union of India& Ors.'', reads the official notification.

The processing of seat allotment will be done between September 6 and 7. MCC will declare the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result on September 8, 2023.