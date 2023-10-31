NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins

NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2023: The result of seat allotment will be announced on November 7.

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) counselling 2023 special stray vacancy has been initiated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). To participate in the NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy, candidates can register on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Registration for this counseling round will remain open until November 5. From November 1 to 5, candidates can also complete the selection and locking of their choices. The result of seat allotment for the NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy will be announced on November 7 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Students are required to report to their respective colleges between November 8 and 15. The MCC has instructed state counseling authorities to manage the seat processing for the special stray vacancy round of states after removing candidates who were already allocated seats in the MCC's special stray vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Key steps to follow for registration

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'registration' link.

Enter your NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin to log in.

Fill out the application form and make the fee payment.

Go through the application form and download it for future reference.



NEET UG Counselling 2023: Following documents are required

NEET UG admit card and rank card

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Date of birth certificate (Class 10 pass certificate)

Qualification certificate (Class 12 marksheet or passing certificate)

Category certificate

Character certificate

Medical fitness certificate

Identity proof (Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, PAN card, driver's license, ration card)