NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Out, Check Details

NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result: The results can be accessed at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) special stray round counselling allotment. Those who participated in the counselling can access the results on the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 reset registration for the special stray vacancy round counselling in 2023 was open until 10am on November 5. The option to lock choices started at 4pm the previous day and closed at midnight.

As per the schedule, the allocation of seats was planned for November 6 to 7. Originally, the choice submission and locking were supposed to end on November 5 but were extended by a day.

Those who have been assigned seats must report to their respective colleges between November 8 and 15.

Notably, Vinayaka Mission Medical College and Hospital in Puducherry, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, and Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Karnataka have increased their MBBS seat allocation by three seats in the management quota. Meanwhile, the College of Nursing, RML, has decreased its MBBS seat availability by two seats in the open and OBC categories in line with the revised seat distribution.

Steps to download the NEET UG allotment results 2023: