Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration For Stray Vacancy Starts, Check Details

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Document verification and admission are scheduled for November 6 to 7.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has initiated the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) stray vacancy round counseling for 2023. Rank cards are now accessible on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, for those candidates who registered and submitted the application fee and security deposit by October 13. The schedule for NEET UG stray vacancy counseling was recently revised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The Medical Counselling Committee instructed state counseling authorities to process seats for a special stray vacancy round, after removing candidates allotted in the NEET UG counseling.

Candidates interested in applying for the available MBBS and BDS seats in medical colleges must obtain the UGMAC 2023 rank card by entering their UGMAC ID and date of birth.

Important dates for the Bihar UGMAC stray round:

Registration and choice filling for seat allotment: November 1 to November 3

Provisional seat allotment: November 5

Downloading allotment order: November 5 to 7

Document verification and admission: November 6 to 7

Steps to complete the Bihar UGMAC stray round registration:

Go to the official website at bcece.admissions.nic.in.

Find and click on the link titled 'Click Here for Stray Round Registration and Choice Filling of Medical UG Counselling 2023.'

Log in by entering your UGMAC ID and password.

Enter the necessary information to complete the registration for the stray round.

After filling in the details, submit the form.

Here is a list of medical colleges participating in the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counseling: