NEET UG 2027: With significant examination reforms being considered by the High-Powered Task Force on Exam Reforms, NEET UG 2027 aspirants may see changes in the medical entrance examination pattern. The task force, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, was constituted by the Centre in July 2026 to recommend measures to make public examinations, including those conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), more transparent, secure, and foolproof.

The Centre has extended the task force's initial October 2026 deadline for submitting its report to January 2027 after receiving more than 50,000 suggestions and conducting extensive consultations with stakeholders. Several states have also submitted their recommendations, including proposals to give weightage to Class 12 board examination scores in NEET, allow more than one attempt a year, and gradually introduce the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

A member of the panel, speaking to NDTV on condition of anonymity, said that during a recent meeting with representatives of southern states, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha, the following proposals were discussed: giving weightage to Class 12 board examination scores in NEET, conducting the examination more than once a year and adopting the CBT mode.

According to the recommendations, Class 12 marksheets should be given greater consideration while NEET UG should be conducted more than once a year to reduce the pressure associated with a single high-stakes examination.

The proposals also include a gradual shift from the existing pen-and-paper format to computer-based testing (CBT) and setting up at least one examination centre in every district to reduce the distance candidates have to travel to appear for the examination.

Tamil Nadu is the only southern state that has opposed conducting NEET in the CBT mode.

The task force is expected to submit its recommendations to the Centre by January 2027.

What Aspirants Should Start Preparing For Now

In view of the recommendations submitted by states, students preparing for NEET UG 2027 should continue their preparation in accordance with the existing syllabus while keeping a close watch on possible changes to the examination pattern.

1. Give equal importance to Class 12 board examinations

With states recommending weightage for Class 12 board examination scores in NEET, aspirants should pay adequate attention to their board examination preparation alongside their medical entrance test preparation. Students should aim for strong scores in their Class 12 examinations, as the task force may consider giving greater importance to board marks while suggesting changes to the existing admission and examination framework.

2. Start practising computer-based mock tests

Students should gradually familiarise themselves with computer-based examinations. They can begin taking online mock tests to understand the CBT format, practise answering questions on a computer screen, and improve their time management.

This will help them adapt to the examination environment if NEET UG 2027 is eventually shifted from the pen-and-paper format to computer-based testing.

3. Prepare for the possibility of multiple attempts

One of the recommendations made by states is to conduct NEET UG more than once a year. If accepted, this could give candidates additional opportunities to improve their scores and reduce the pressure associated with a single annual examination.

Aspirants should, therefore, focus on building a strong conceptual understanding of the subjects rather than relying solely on last-minute preparation.

4. Make use of free online preparation resources

Students can also use SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Exams), a free online preparation platform developed by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, to strengthen their NEET preparation.

Candidates can register on the SATHEE portal, and access study materials and other preparation resources without paying any fee. The platform is also available through its mobile application.

However, aspirants should continue following the existing NEET UG syllabus and examination pattern until the NTA announces any official changes for NEET UG 2027.