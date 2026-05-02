NEET UG 2026 Exam Tomorrow At 2 PM: Check Exam Checklist, Reporting Time, Important Documents

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 tomorrow from 2 pm to 5 pm. The May 3 exam will be held across different exam centres in 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NEET UG 2026 admit cards were released on April 26. The NTA has advised all NEET UG aspirants to follow the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Checklist

With bags packed and revision done, follow this exam checklist to be fully prepared for the NEET UG exam.

Keep a printout of the NEET UG admit card

Paste a passport-sized photograph on the hall ticket

Carry a passport-size photograph for the attendance sheet

Keep one valid government identity proof

Candidates claiming relaxation under the PwBD category must carry the certificate of physical limitation to write or PwBD certificate

Wear light clothes, and avoid footwear with high heels

Avoid wearing jewellery or any metallic ornament

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 are advised to keep their Aadhaar biometric details updated. Beyond Aadhaar, applicants are also reminded to ensure that other key documents, such as UDID cards for persons with disabilities and category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL), are valid and updated.

NEET UG Reporting Time

NEET UG 2026 aspirants must note that the entry to the examination centre will start at 11 am. According to the official notification, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 pm. The test booklets will be distributed by the invigilator at 1:45 pm.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any barred item which could be used for unfair practices, according to the official Information Bulletin 2026. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid NEET UG 2026 admit card.