NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Releasing Today, Check Direct Link, Exam Pattern

NEET UG Admit Card Out Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards (hall tickets) for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 today, April 26, 2026. Students will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

This year's NEET UG examination will be held on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will carry a total of 720 marks across three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

NTA Hall Ticket: How To Download NEET UG Admit Card?

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "NEET UG Admit Card 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" section.

Enter your application number and password, then click on "Submit".

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link For NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

The admit card will include key details such as centre code, exam centre name and address, candidate's name, reporting time, exam timing, and other important instructions.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their admit cards and inform the exam authorities in case of any discrepancies.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern

The NEET UG paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The exam duration will be 180 minutes.

Biology will carry 360 marks for 90 questions, while Physics and Chemistry will have 45 questions each, carrying 180 marks per subject.

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, while no marks will be given for unattempted questions.