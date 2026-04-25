NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Soon On Official Website: Important Details Mentioned On Hall Ticket

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) hall tickets 2026 soon. The NEET UG admit card 2026 will be released on the official website of the exam conducting body, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2026 will be held on May 3, for registered candidates, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The NEET admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre. The document also provides several important information and exam day instructions to the aspirants.

NEET UG is a common and uniform national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. The NEET UG exam pattern comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions to be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes.

NEET UG Admit Card: Important Details Mentioned

No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the NEET UG 2026 hall ticket. The NEET admit card will provide some important exam details to the candidates.

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application number

Gender

Category of the candidate

Medium of question paper

Date of examination

Reporting or entry time

Timing of test

Test centre number

Test centre name

Address of examination centre

The hall ticket also mentions some important exam day instructions to be followed by the candidates.

Along with the NEET UG admit card 2026, candidates must carry a valid government identity proof and passport-sized photographs to the examination centre.