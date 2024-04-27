NEET UG 2024: Admit Cards To Be Out Soon For Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET- UG) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of NEET UG by using their login credentials. The cards are expected to be out in the next week.

The exam will be held on May 5 from 2pm to 5.20pm in about 571 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside the country in offline (pen and paper) mode.

Meanwhile, the agency has also released the examination city Intimation slip. Registered candidates can download the same from the official website by using their application number and date of birth. The slip will provide information about the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located.

A total of 23,81,833 students, comprising over 10 lakh male students and more than 13 lakh female students, have enrolled for NEET UG 2024. Additionally, 24 students registered under the 'third gender' category.

Among the total registered students, more than 10 lakh belong to the OBC NCL category, 6 lakh are general students, 3.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 1.8 lakh are from the Gen-EWS category, and 1.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.