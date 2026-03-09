NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To March 11: Check How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration window deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The revised deadline gives candidates three more days to apply. Earlier the deadline was March 8, but now it has been extended till March 11.

According to official notification, the last date for submission of the online application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) 2026 has been extended up to March 11, 2026, 9 pm.

"The payment of fees can be made up to 11:50 pm on March 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the filling out of the form within the extended date and time. No further extension will be granted," it added.

Steps to Apply for NEET UG 2026

Candidates can complete the NEET UG 2026 application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Register by providing the required basic details.

Step 4: After registration, fill out the online application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, including your photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the online payment method.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.