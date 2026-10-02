NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2025: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Declared

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the provisional seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Speciality (SS) 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round.

Applicants who registered for the counselling round for DM, MCh and DNB SS courses can now check their selection status on the official portal, mcc.nic.in.

A total of 795 candidates have been allotted seats across super-specialty programs in this round.

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Key Guidelines and Reporting Schedule

Candidates who have been allocated seats must report to their respective colleges by October 6, 2026.

Applicants are required to go through physical document verification and fulfill admission formalities upon reporting.

Candidates should also check their allotment status and follow the instructions issued by MCC to complete the admission process.

How Check NEET SS Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment

Check the steps provided below to download the NEET SS Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the 'Provisional Result for Special Stray Vacancy Round NEET SS 2025'.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, roll number and password.

Step 4: View and download the seat allotment PDF for future reference.

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Candidates who fail to report to their designated colleges within the given deadline risk losing their allotted seats.