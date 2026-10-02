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NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2025: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Declared

The NEET SS Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result 2025 has been released on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges by October 6, 2026.

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NEET Super Specialty Counselling 2025: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Declared
A total of 795 candidates have been allotted seats.
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NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the provisional seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Speciality (SS) 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round. 

Applicants who registered for the counselling round for DM, MCh and DNB SS courses can now check their selection status on the official portal, mcc.nic.in.

A total of 795 candidates have been allotted seats across super-specialty programs in this round. 

Also Read | Railway Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-2 Result 2026 Released: Check Merit List PDF, Zone-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

Key Guidelines and Reporting Schedule 

  • Candidates who have been allocated seats must report to their respective colleges by October 6, 2026.
  • Applicants are required to go through physical document verification and fulfill admission formalities upon reporting.
  • Candidates should also check their allotment status and follow the instructions issued by MCC to complete the admission process. 

How Check NEET SS Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment

Check the steps provided below to download the NEET SS Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment result:
Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the 'Provisional Result for Special Stray Vacancy Round NEET SS 2025'.
Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, roll number and password.
Step 4: View and download the seat allotment PDF for future reference.

Also Check | NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 Application Deadline Extended, Students Can Apply Till October 31

Candidates who fail to report to their designated colleges within the given deadline risk losing their allotted seats. 

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