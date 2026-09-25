NEET SS Counselling 2025: What Supreme Court's Special Stray Vacancy Round Order Means For Candidates

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET SS Counselling 2025 following the Supreme Court order dated September 17, 2026. The order was passed in W.P. (Civil) No. 771 of 2026, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association & Anr Vs. Union of India & Ors. Under the new arrangement, the qualifying percentile for Super Speciality (SS) counselling has been reduced from the existing 50th percentile to the 30th percentile.

The Special Stray Vacancy Round will be conducted for vacant D.M., M.Ch. and DNB SS seats that remained unfilled after Round 2 of counselling. Candidates who meet the revised eligibility criteria can participate in this round.

Click here: NEET Special Stray Vacancy Round of SS Counselling 2025 Notice PDF

Who Can Participate In Special Stray Vacancy Round?

The Special Stray Vacancy Round is a non-upgradation round, which means candidates allotted seats in earlier rounds will not be upgraded through this round. Candidates who were not allotted any seat in the previous counselling rounds and those who have become eligible after the qualifying percentile was reduced can participate.

MCC has also provided an update regarding in-service vacant seats in Tamil Nadu. Any such seats remaining vacant after the Tamil Nadu state counselling Stray Vacancy Round are expected to be reverted by the state counselling authority on September 28, 2026.

Once these seats are received by MCC, they will be included in the seat matrix for All India SS Counselling 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for detailed schedule, seat matrix, registration, choice filling and other updates related to the Special Stray Vacancy Round.