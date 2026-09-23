NEET SS 2025: Medical Board Lowers Qualifying Percentile For Medical Aspirants

NEET SS: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday announced a reduction in qualifying percentile of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Super Speciality (SS) 2025 exam. According to the official announcement the medical board has reduced the qualifying score from 50th percentile to 30th percentile, citing reference to a Supreme Court order of September 17, 2026.

The official notice stated that candidates placed at the 30th percentile or above in their respective question paper groups have been declared as qualified in the NEET SS 2025. The medical board has published the revised cutoff scores across different groups.

The qualifying cutoff scores at 30th percentile for some of the question paper groups are given below.

Anaesthesiology Group: 249

Critical Care Medical Group: 254

ENT Group: 247

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group: 325

Psychiatry Group: 302

Surgical Group: 243

Candidates must also note that there will be no change in the NEET SS question paper group specific rank as declared on January 23, 2026. The medical board also noted that no revised scorecards will be released.

NEET SS is a single window entrance examination for entry to DM, MCh, or PDCC courses. Earlier on September 17, the centre told the Supreme Court that it has agreed to reduce the qualifying percentile for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality seats from the existing 50 per cent to 30.

In a note filed before the top court, the centre submitted that 1,857 super speciality seats are currently lying vacant after the completion of the second round of NEET SS counselling and a substantial number of these seats pertain to highly specialised medical and surgical disciplines.

"In order to ensure that the available Super Speciality seats do not remain vacant and that the available training capacity is optimally utilised, it has been decided that the qualifying percentile for NEET SS may be reduced from the existing 50th percentile to 30th percentile for the purpose of the proposed Special Stray Vacancy Round," the centre told the top court.

The central government, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, told the court that reduction of the qualifying percentile would make approximately 6,000 additional candidates eligible for participation.