NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026: MCC Round 3 Choice Filling Begins, Steps To Fill Choices

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice filling process for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, September 23. Candidates who have registered for the third round can submit their preferred courses and colleges through the official MCC website. The choice filling facility will remain available till September 28, 2026. Candidates must carefully enter and review their preferences before the deadline. The choice locking facility will open at 7 pm on September 27 and close at noon on September 28. The Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on September 30.

Click here: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates

Choice filling begins: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Choice filling ends: September 28, 2026

September 28, 2026 Choice locking: September 27 at 7 pm to September 28 at 12 noon

September 27 at 7 pm to September 28 at 12 noon Seat allotment processing: September 28 to September 29, 2026

September 28 to September 29, 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result: September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026 Reporting at allotted institutes: October 1 to October 9, 2026

The Round 3 counselling process covers admissions to MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing programmes under the applicable MCC counselling quotas. Candidates should check the official MCC schedule and notifications for any subsequent updates.

How To Fill Choices For MCC NEET UG Round 3?

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their preferences:

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Open the NEET UG Counselling 2026 section.

Click on the Round 3 choice filling link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Select the preferred courses and colleges.

Arrange the choices in the desired order of preference.

Review all selected choices carefully.

Submit the choices and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that their preferences are submitted within the prescribed timeline. The MCC has also issued notices related to Round 3 choice filing and locking on its official website.