NEET MDS 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Physical Reporting From September 24

NEET MDS 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for NEET MDS 2026 Round 2 counselling on September 23. The result has been released after the provisional allotment list was published on September 22. Candidates who raised grievances through the MCC Candidate Login Portal within the specified deadline can now check whether their allotment status has been updated.

Candidates who have received a seat in the second round will have to download their official allotment letter from the MCC counselling portal. The allotment letter will be required during the admission and reporting process. Candidates should carefully check the details mentioned in the document before proceeding to their allotted institution.

Click here: NEET MDS Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 PDF

NEET MDS 2026 Round 2 Important Dates

Final seat allotment result: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Allotment letter download: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Physical reporting at allotted college: September 24 to September 30, 2026

September 24 to September 30, 2026 Last date for physical reporting: September 30, 2026

Also Check: NEET MDS Round 2 Schedule 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Required Documents

Candidates should carry the following documents in original along with photocopies:

NEET MDS 2026 admit card and rank card/scorecard

BDS degree certificate and professional examination mark sheets

Registration certificate issued by DCI or the concerned State Dental Council

Class 10 certificate or birth certificate as proof of age

Valid photo identity proof

Category certificate, wherever applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Compulsory Rotatory Internship completion certificate

Institutions will verify candidates academic credentials, registration details, identity and category-related documents before confirming admission.