NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Out: Check Revised Round 3, Stray Vacancy Dates

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling schedule for round 3 and stray vacancy round on its official website, mcc.nic.in for candidates seeking admission through counselling process.

According to the official schedule, the Round 3 registration will begin on September 22, and will continue till September 27, 2026 until 3 Pm. Following this the choice filling and locking process will also begin simultaneously from September 23 to September 28, 2026.

The processing of the seat allotment for Round 3 will be held from September 28 to 29, 2026 and the result for the same will be released on September 30, 2026.

After the allotment of the institution, candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges from October 1 to 9, 2026 and the verification of the Joined candidates data by institutes will be done on October 10, 2026.

NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET UG round 3 can check the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Go to the Official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the NEET UG Round 3 registration link.

Step 3: A new page will open, where candidates will be required to enter their details to register.

Step 5: Once registered, candidates can fill out the form.

Step 6: Next, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Once the NEET UG round 3 counselling process is over, MCC will start the Stray Vacancy Round. Check the schedule for the same below:

Online registration process: October 12 to 14, 2026

Choice filling/locking: October 12 to 15, 2026

Processing of seat allotment: October 15 to 16, 2026

Allotment Result: October 17, 2026

Reporting: October 19 to 26, 2026

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website and stay updated on all the upcoming announcements.