Railway Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-2 Result 2026 Released: Check Merit List PDF, Zone-Wise Cut Off Marks Here

RRB ALP CBT-2 Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their result PDF from the respective RRB regional websites.

The result PDF contains the roll numbers of all the candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Candidates can check their result by entering their login details such as registration number and date of birth in the login window.

The RRB ALP CBT-2 exam was conducted on July 28, 2026.

RRB ALP CBT-2 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps provided below to check their result:

Step 1: Visit the respective RRB regional website.

Step 2: Open the CEN 01/2025 link under the latest update section.

Step 3: Click on the RRB ALP CBT-2 result link.

Step 4: Once clicked on the link a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now enter registration number and date of birth.

Step 6: Submit the details.

Step 7: The RRB ALP CBT-2 result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

The feature to download the scorecard will only be available on the RRB websites till October 16, 2026.

Direct link to check RRB ALP CBT-2 Result 2026

RRB ALP CBT-2 Scorecard 2026: What's Next

Now that the RRB ALP CBT-2 scorecard has been released, candidates who qualified the stage will move to the next round which is the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). The recruitment process will afterwards also include document verification and medical examination. The RRB ALP CBAT exam will be held on October 30, 2026 as per the official notice.