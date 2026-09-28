RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Exam Date

RRB Technician Exam City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician city intimation slip 2026. Candidates who have applied for 6557 Technician Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3 vacancies can now download their city slip from the respective RRB regional websites.

The city slip is an important document containing the name of the city allotted to the candidate that allows applicants to make their travelling arrangements well in advance so that there is no last minute chaos.

It is important for applicants to note that the advance city slip is not a RRB Technician admit card 2026, it is just an advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination is going to take place. Candidates are required to enter their login details such as registration number and date of birth to download their exam city slip.

The RRB Technician exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on October 6, 7, 8, and 9 respectively.

RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB regional official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the "CEN 02/2026 RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026" link.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now enter the registration number and date of birth in the designated spaces.

Step 5: Once logged in, the RRB Technician exam city slip 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city slip and make the travel arrangements accordingly.

Direct link to download RRB Technician city intimation slip 2026

RRB Technician 2026 Exam City Slip: What's Next

Now that the city intimation slip has been released, the next step in the examination process is the release of the admit cards. According to the official notice, the exam-conducting board will release the hall tickets four days before the exam date. The admit card is a crucial document that the candidates need to carry on the day of the exam, without it candidates will not be permitted inside the examinational centre.

Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.