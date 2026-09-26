Railway Recruitment Boards NTPC Graduate Notification 2026: 3,477 Posts, Apply From October 8

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the indicative notice for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 06/2026. The recruitment drive is for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) posts, with 3,477 vacancies to be filled. As per the notice, the online application process will begin on October 8, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until November 6, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. The recruitment is open to eligible graduates who meet the prescribed requirements. The detailed notification will provide information on vacancies, eligibility, examination pattern and other recruitment conditions.

RRB NTPC Graduate 2026: Selection Process

The selection process will vary depending on the post. Candidates may have to appear for the following stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT), Stage 1

Computer Based Test (CBT), Stage 2

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for applicable posts

Typing Skill Test for applicable posts

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates should note that the exact stages applicable to a particular post will be mentioned in the detailed recruitment notification. They are advised to check the official notice for eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application fee and other conditions before applying.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Important Details

The recruitment will be conducted for graduate-level NTPC posts under CEN 06/2026. The posts include Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist and other positions under the graduate category.

According to the indicative notice, the posts carry Pay Level 6 or other levels as prescribed for the respective positions under the 7th Central Pay Commission. Candidates should carefully check the detailed notification before submitting their applications.

The application process will be conducted online only through the official RRB websites. Candidates should ensure that they enter their personal, educational and other details correctly while completing the application form.