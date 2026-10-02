MCC NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026: Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment result for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status through the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, using their candidate login details. The Round 3 allotment list has also been made available in PDF format.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must now complete the admission process within the given schedule. The reporting process at the allotted institutes will begin today, October 2, 2026. Candidates are advised to report to their respective colleges with all the required documents and complete the fee payment and admission formalities.

Click here: MCC NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2026

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Round 3 final allotment result: Released

Released Reporting to allotted colleges: Begins October 2, 2026

Begins October 2, 2026 Allotment letters: Available by 10 AM on October 2, 2026

Candidates should download their allotment letter once it is available and carry it while reporting to the allotted institute. They should also check the instructions issued by the respective college before completing the admission process.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should carry the following documents for verification and admission:

NEET UG 2026 admit card and scorecard

Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets and certificates

Valid photo ID proof

Recent passport-size photographs

NEET counselling registration or confirmation form

Provisional seat allotment letter

Category certificate, if applicable

Domicile or residence certificate

Migration certificate, if required

Medical fitness certificate

Gap certificate or affidavit, if applicable

Required undertakings or affidavits

Fee payment receipt

Original documents along with photocopies

Candidates should complete reporting and admission formalities as per the schedule to secure their allotted seats.