NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026: MCC Activates PwD Portal For Round 2 Medical Assessment

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) portal for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2026. As per the latest notice dated September 2, candidates applying under the PwD category will have to undergo medical assessment within the revised schedule. The Primary Medical Assessment Board will assess candidates who report by the prescribed deadline, while the Appellate Medical Assessment Board will conduct assessments for candidates reporting later. MCC has advised all concerned candidates to reach their designated assessment centres within the stipulated time and ensure that their assessment details are generated online on the MCC portal.

Click here: MCC Activates PwD Portal For Round 2 Medical Assessment Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates For PwD Medical Assessment

According to the MCC notice, candidates reporting to the Primary Medical Assessment Board by 10:30 AM on September 5, 2026, will be assessed as per the revised Round 2 schedule. The Primary Medical Assessment process will be completed by 6 PM on September 6, 2026.

The Appellate Medical Assessment Board will conduct medical assessments for candidates who report by 12 noon on September 8, 2026. Candidates should carefully follow the reporting deadlines to avoid missing their assessment.

MCC Advises Candidates To Complete Assessment On Time

MCC has advised candidates to visit the Primary Medical Assessment Centre within the stipulated timeframe mentioned in the revised Round 2 schedule. Candidates must also ensure that their medical assessment is completed within the prescribed period and that the assessment details are generated online on the MCC portal.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC website for further updates and announcements regarding NEET UG Counselling 2026.