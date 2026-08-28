NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026 Schedule Out; Registration From September 3

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the *NEET UG 2026 Round 2 counselling schedule. Candidates who want to take part in the second round can check the schedule on the official MCC website.

The Round 2 registration and fee payment will start on September 3, 2026. Candidates will be able to register until September 8. The choice filling process will also begin on September 3 and continue until September 9.

The NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 11, 2026.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

Event Date Registration and Payment September 3 to 8 Choice Filling and Locking September 3 to 9 Seat Allotment Processing September 9 to 10 Seat Allotment Result September 11 Reporting and Joining September 12 to 18 Verification of Joined Candidates September 19

The Round 2 counselling schedule PDF is available on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates should check the official schedule before starting the counselling process.

NEET UG Round 2 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can complete the registration by following these steps:

Go to the official MCC website.

website. Click on the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration link.

Enter the required details.

Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Fill in your preferred colleges and courses.

Check the choices carefully and submit them.

Lock the choices before the deadline.

NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling: Important Points

Candidates should check the Round 2 seat matrix before selecting their preferred colleges and courses. Choices should be entered in the order of preference.

Candidates must also make sure that their choices are locked within the given deadline. If a candidate does not lock the choices, they will be automatically locked after the choice-locking window closes.

Once the choice-locking deadline has passed, candidates will not be able to change or rearrange their choices.

The final seat allotment will be based on the choices filled by candidates, availability of seats and other applicable counselling criteria.