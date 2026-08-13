NEET Counselling: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Schedule Revised, Check Key Dates

NEET UG Counselling 2026 New Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today released the revised schedule for Round 1 of Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2026, advising candidates to follow the revised timeline for registration and choice filling.

The revised schedule applies to the online counselling process for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% of the seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry and Karaikal. The counselling is being conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses for the 2026 academic session.

MCC UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Revised Schedule

According to the revised schedule, verification of the tentative seat matrix by participating institutes was conducted on August 4, 2026.

The Round 1 registration and payment window will remain open until August 15. Candidates can complete registration until 2 PM on August 15, as per server time. The payment facility will remain available until 5 PM on the same day.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Check Revised Schedule Here

Choice filling will be available from August 6 to August 17, 2026, with candidates allowed to submit their choices until 6pm on August 17. Choice locking will begin at 10am on August 17 and remain open until 6pm on the same day, as per server time.

The Round 1 seat allotment process will be conducted on August 18, with the seat allotment result scheduled to be announced on August 19, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to report to and join their respective institutes from August 20 to August 25, 2026. Verification of the joined candidates' data by participating institutes will be conducted on August 26, 2026.

Candidates Advised To Check MCC Website

MCC has advised candidates to regularly check its official website for further updates regarding the counselling process. The notice was posted on August 13, 2026.

Candidates participating in Round 1 of MCC UG Counselling 2026 should ensure that registration, payment, choice filling, and choice locking are completed within the prescribed deadlines and according to the server time mentioned in the schedule.