NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Asks Float Candidates To Upload Documents By August 31

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice for candidates who selected the FLOAT option in Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. As per the notice dated August 29, candidates opting for upgradation must submit their willingness by 12 noon on August 31, 2026, and upload the required documents by 2 PM the same day. The MCC has also specified deadlines for institute-level document verification and correction of discrepancies. Candidates should complete all required steps within the prescribed timelines, as failure to submit corrected documents after a discrepancy is raised may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Click here: NEET UG Counselling 2026 MCC Float Candidates Official Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Check Important Deadlines

Candidates should take note of the following Round 1 counselling deadlines:

Physical reporting for Round 1 Freeze candidates: Up to 5 PM on August 31, 2026

Up to 5 PM on August 31, 2026 Submission of willingness for upgradation (FLOAT): Up to 12 noon on August 31, 2026

Up to 12 noon on August 31, 2026 Document uploading for FLOAT candidates: Up to 2 PM on August 31, 2026

Up to 2 PM on August 31, 2026 Publication of institute-wise list of candidates with pending document verification: Up to 4 PM on August 31, 2026

Up to 4 PM on August 31, 2026 Institute-level document verification and raising discrepancies: Up to 6 PM on August 31, 2026

Up to 6 PM on August 31, 2026 Re-uploading of corrected documents: Up to 11:59 PM on August 31, 2026

Up to 11:59 PM on August 31, 2026 Institute confirmation/cancellation of Round 1 admission: Up to 11 AM on September 1, 2026

Up to 11 AM on September 1, 2026 Checking final admission status: After 12:30 PM on September 1, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026: What FLOAT Candidates Need To Do

Candidates who have chosen the FLOAT option must first submit their willingness for upgradation by noon on August 31. They then need to upload the required documents by 2 PM.

After submission, the allotted institute will verify the documents and may raise discrepancies by 6 PM on August 31. Candidates will get time until 11:59 PM to resolve the discrepancies and upload corrected documents.

The MCC has specifically cautioned that if a candidate fails to upload the corrected documents after a discrepancy is raised, the allotted seat may be cancelled. Institutes will subsequently confirm or cancel the admission by 11 AM on September 1. Candidates can check their final admission status after 12:30 PM on September 1 by logging into their accounts.