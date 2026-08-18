NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Choice Filling Extended Till August 18

Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling and locking deadline. The choice locking facility has also been extended. Candidates can complete the process by 11:59 pm on August 18, 2026. The counselling process is scheduled for undergraduate medical and dental courses under the 15% All India Quota. As per the revised schedule, the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling window, which opened on August 7, will remain available until 11:59 pm on August 18.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling: Revised Dates

Candidates can lock their final preferences from 5:30 pm on August 17 to 11:59 pm on August 18, 2026. Check the important details below:

Round 1 Choice Filling: August 7 to August 18, 2026

Round 1 Choice Locking: August 17, 5:30 pm to August 18, 11:59 pm

How to Fill Choices for NEET UG Counselling 2026?

The following are the steps to complete preferences:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG Counselling registration or candidate login link.

Sign in with the required credentials.

Open the Choice Filling section.

Select colleges and courses in the order of preference.

Review the complete preference list.

Make changes or swap choices, if required.

Lock the choices and submit the final list.

Candidates should remember that only registered candidates can access the choice filling facility. It is important to check the preference order carefully before locking it, as the submitted choices will play an important role in the Round 1 seat allotment.