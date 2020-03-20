Registration For NEET PG 2020 All India Counselling Ends In Two Days

NEET PG 2020 counselling registration process will end in two days

NEET PG 2020 counselling registration process will end in two days. Before Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) concludes the registration process for NEET PG Counselling, it has released clarification on queries received from students. The Committee began registration process for NEET PG Counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota seats on March 22. The choice-locking process will also conclude on March 22.

In response to queries received from students, MCC has clarified that the Choice Locking Option will be available on last day of Choice Filling, i.e. on March 22, 3 pm onwards. Candidates willing to participate in the counselling should

Candidates who want to participate in AFMS counselling are also required to register on the MCC website. However, MCC will only register candidates and the rest of the counselling process will be carried out by AFMS authorities. Candidates can find more information on AFMS counselling on the website, 'afmcdg1d.gov.in'.

For NEET PG Counselling, after a candidate has registered on the MCC website, they will be required to login and fill and lock their choices.

The seat allotment process will be held from March 23 to March 24 and the result for seat allotment process will be released on March 25, 2020.

The counselling will be held for two rounds, after which the Committee will hold a mop-up round counselling. NEET PG 2020 result was announced on January 31 and NEET MDS 2020 result was announced on January 16.

Click here for more Education News