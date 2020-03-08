NEET PG 2020 All India Counselling Schedule Announced

NEET PG 2020 All India counselling schedule has been released on the MCC website

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for NEET PG 2020. MCC will conduct counselling process for admission to 50% All India Quota seats. The counselling will be held for two rounds, after which the Committee will hold a mop-up round counselling. NEET PG 2020 result was announced on January 31 and NEET MDS 2020 result was announced on January 16.

The registration process for first round of counselling will begin on March 12 and conclude on March 22 at 11:55 pm. The payment facility, however, will be available up to 12 noon as per server time.

After registration, candidates will be required to login and fill and lock their choices. The facility to fill and lock choices will be available from March 16 to March 22, 2020.

The seat allotment process will be held from March 23 to March 24 and the result for seat allotment process will be released on March 25, 2020. Students who are allotted a seat in the first counselling will have to report to the allotted institute between March 26 and April 3, 2020.

After the first round of counselling is over, the registration process for vacant seats will begin from April 7 and conclude on April 12, 2020.

The counselling process for state quota seats will be held by respective state medical counselling committees.

