Over 55 Per Cent Qualify NEET PG 2020. Maximum Qualifiers From Tamil Nadu.

National Board of Examination (NBE) announced NEET PG 2020 result yesterday. The result was announced within 25 days of conducting the exam. NEET PG is a national-level exam held for admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses in medicine and surgery.

NEET PG 2020 result is available on the Board's official website, 'natboard.edu.in'. Students would need to login and check their qualifying status. Individual scores will be released by February 3, 2020.

NEET PG exam was held for 1200 marks. The cut off score for general category is 366. For others, except the unreserved PwD category candidates, the cut off is 319. For unreserved PwD category the cut off is 342.

As per the NEET PG result synopsis released by NBE, 1,67,102 candidates had registered for NEET PG 2020 exam and 1,60,888 candidates Appeared for the exam. Among the candidates who appeared for the exam, 82,955 were male, 77,920 were female, and 13 were Transgender.

Out of the total candidates who appeared, 89,549 have qualified in the exam which sets the pass percentage at 55.65%. Among the candidates who have qualified, 41788 are from General category, 35,039 are from OBC category, 9,935 are from SC category, and 2,787 are from ST category.

Among the states, maximum candidates who have qualified are from Tamil Nadu. Total 11,681 candidates have qualified from the state. On second spot is Karnataka where 9,792 candidates have qualified followed by Maharashtra where 8,832 candidates have qualified.

Now that the NEET PG result has been released, the concerned authorities will put the counselling process in motion. The counselling for All India Quota seats will be held by Medical Counselling Committee. The Merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared by NBE separately.

