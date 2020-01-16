NEET MDS 2020 Result Declared. Cut-Off Score Is 286

NEET MDS Result Declared: National Board Of Examinations (NBE)

NEET MDS 2020 result has been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The result is available on the official website of NBE. The NBE has released the overall rank and scores obtained by the candidates.

Check NEET MDS Result

Individual score cards of the candidates will be available online January 18 onwards. The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately.

The cut-off score for general category candidates is 286 out of 960. "Cut-off scores will be reviewed, as per Dental Council of India, Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018 once the exact number of category-wise vacancies are made available to NBE by Dental Council of India," said the NBE in the result notice.

NEET MDS is held for admission to Master in Dental Surgery course. Candidates with Bachelor degree in Dental course are eligible to take this exam. The exam was notified in October 2019 and the exam was held on December 20.

Meanwhile, for NEET UG 2020 application correction window is expected to open soon. With this facility candidates can correct or edit their application forms. This is a one-time chance for which candidates have to pay a certain amount of fees. The NEET 2020 will be held on May 3.

