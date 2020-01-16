NEET Application Correction Option Not Activated Yet

The option to edit the application was supposed to begin on January 15.

Candidates who have registered for NEET 2020 would get a one-time chance to edit their application forms. The option to edit the application was supposed to begin on January 15. However the link has not been generated and is not available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body for NEET and other exams.

NEET 2020 forms were available on the website and candidates had to fill and submit them online. However for the students of Kashmir Valley , Leh and Kargil where internet connectivity was not available, NTA had set up centers in schools and colleges to help them submit the applications offline. Such candidates were allowed to download the form and fill the details and send it to NTA through the nodal centres established by the agency.

If the application correction window opens, it is uncertain how would this facility be implemented for the students of Kashmir Valley , Leh and Kargil who had submitted the applications offline.

The application correction facility would be available till January 31, as per NEET schedule released by NTA.

