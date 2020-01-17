NEET 2020 Application Form Correction Window Opens

Correction in NEET application form will be allowed on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2020 application form edit window is open now. The National Testing Agency or NTA will allow applicants to make corrections, if required, in NEET UG application forms from January 15 till January 31, 2020, according to the official National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) notificiation. Correction in particulars of NEET application form will be allowed on the official website (ntaneet.nic.in) only. The NEET application form correction option has been provided within the candidate login page.

NEET correction option: How to do it

The candidates who want to update their NEET 2020 application form may follow these steps:

Step 1 : Visit the NTA NEET website, www.ntaneet.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on candidates login link provided on the homepage

Step 3 : Enter application number and password on next page

Step 4 : Login

Step 5 : On next page open, click on the correction link

Step 6: You will be provided the form and make necessary edits there.

Step 6 : Pay the fee and submit the details

More than 21 candidates will compete for one MBBS seat in the upcoming medical entrance exam, NEET. As per a report shared by the NTA a total of 15,93,452 candidates have registered for the NEET 2020.

NEET UG exam is held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in institutes and colleges recognized by MCI. NEET UG, this year onward, has assumed greater significance since it is now the only medical entrance exam conducted for admission to an undergraduate medical or dental programme.

Earlier, AIIMS and JIPMER conducted a separate entrance examination for MBBS and BDS admission. The entrance exam for these institutes has been scraped under the provisions prescribed in the National Medical Commission Act 2019.

Click here for more Education News