NEET PG 2020 All India Merit List Released; Counselling To Begin Soon

NEET PG 2020 All India merit list was released yesterday on the official website

NEET PG 2020 all India merit list was released yesterday by the National Board of Examination (NBE). In 2020, 1,67,102 candidates had registered for NEET PG 2020 exam and 1,60,888 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 89,549 have qualified in the exam.

The all India merit list will be applicable for NEET PG 2020 counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

With the All India merit list released, the counselling process for NEET PG seats is expected to begin shortly. The NEET PG 2020 counselling for AIQ seats will be held by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

It is expected that the NEET PG counselling schedule will be announced in the beginning of March, just like last year, and the process will begin soon after.

MCC hold two rounds of counselling for NEET PG exam. After the two rounds of counselling, MCC will hold a mop-up round for seats which remain vacant after the main counselling process. Seats which remain vacant even after the mop-up round, are turned over to Deemed/Central Universities. The seats which remain vacant even after that are allotted during the counselling held for Stray Vacancy round.

NEET PG exam was held for 1200 marks. This year the cut off score for general category was set at 366. For others, except the unreserved PwD category candidates, the cut off was 319. For unreserved PwD category the cut off was 342.

