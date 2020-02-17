NEET PG Merit List For All India Quota Seats Released. Check Here

NEET PG all India quota details are available at natboard.edu.in, the official portal of the NBE.

NEET PG merit list 2020: National Board of Examinations or NBE has released the NEET PG merit list of all India quota seats. This all India 50% quota rank is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEETPG 2020 for all India 50% quota and is valid only for all India 50% quota in MD or MS or Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2020 admission session). NEET PG all India quota details can be downloaded from the official portal of the NBE at natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG result was announced in last month and score cards for the same were released in the first week of February.

NEET PG 2020 is the single qualifying cum ranking examination for admission to Postgraduate MD or MS or Diploma Courses for the academic session 2020 in various medical colleges across the country.

The NEET PG merit list for all India quota seats released today also carries the all India 50% quota category rank. This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST) as opted by the candidate in the NEET PG 2020 for all India 50% quota and is valid only for all India 50% quota in 2020 admission session.

NEET PG merit list of all India quota seats

NEET PG 2020 quota details.

Check here:

NEET PG merit list of all India quota seats

NEET PG was held on January 5.

In 2020, 1,67,102 candidates had registered for NEET PG 2020 exam and 1,60,888 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 89,549 have qualified in the exam.

NEET PG exam was held for 1200 marks. This year the cut off score for general category was set at 366. For others, except the unreserved PwD category candidates, the cut off was 319. For unreserved PwD category the cut off was 342.

Now that the NEET PG 2020 result and score cards have been released, the counselling process will begin shortly. The counselling will be held separately for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, and for the remaining seats under State Quota.

Click here for more Education News

