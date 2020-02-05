NEET PG 2020 Score Card Released

NEET PG 2020 score cards have been released on the official website

NEET PG 2020 score card has been released by National Board of Examination (NBE). The NEET PG score cards were expected on February 3 but there was some delay and the score cards are now available to download from the official website.

NEET PG 2020 result was announced on January 30, 2020. In 2020, 1,67,102 candidates had registered for NEET PG 2020 exam and 1,60,888 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 89,549 have qualified in the exam.

The score card has been released for all the candidates who appeared in the NEET PG 2020 exam irrespective of their qualification status.

NEET PG 2020 Score Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website: nbe.edu.in

Step two: Click on the login link.

Step three: Enter your registration details and submit.

Step four: Download your score card from NEET PG dashboard.

NEET PG exam was held for 1200 marks. This year the cut off score for general category was set at 366. For others, except the unreserved PwD category candidates, the cut off was 319. For unreserved PwD category the cut off was 342.

Now that the NEET PG 2020 result and score cards have been released, the counselling process will begin shortly. The counselling will be held separately for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, and for the remaining seats under State Quota.

