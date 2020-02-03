NEET PG 2020 Score Cards Today

NEET PG 2020 score cards will be released today on the official website

National Board of Examination (NBE) will release score cards of the candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2020 exam today. NBE had announced the result for NEET PG exam on January 30, 2020.

Students who appeared for the NEET PG exam, will have to login to their account on the NBE website, 'nbe.edu.in'.

In 2020, 1,67,102 candidates had registered for NEET PG 2020 exam and 1,60,888 candidates appeared for the exam.

Out of the total candidates who appeared, 89,549 have qualified in the exam which sets the pass percentage at 55.65%. Among the candidates who have qualified, 41788 are from General category, 35,039 are from OBC category, 9,935 are from SC category, and 2,787 are from ST category.

NEET PG exam was held for 1200 marks. The cut off score for general category is 366. For others, except the unreserved PwD category candidates, the cut off is 319. For unreserved PwD category the cut off is 342.

NBE will release the Merit position for All India 50% quota seats separately. The counselling for All India Quota seats will be held by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling session for state quota seats will be held by the respective state medical education authorities.

