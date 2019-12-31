NEET UG 2020 Application Process Ends Today

NEET UG 2020 application process will conclude today

NEET UG 2020 application process will be over today, December 31, 2019. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. In 2020, the exam will be held on May 3.

This will be the second year of National Testing Agency (NTA) conducting the NEET UG exam.

After the application process is over, candidates who apply for NEET UG exam will have the option to edit details in their application forms from January 15 to January 31, 2020.

The admit card for the NEET UG exam will be released on March 27. The examination will be held in OMR-based mode. The question papers would be set in Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

There will be three sections in the question paper - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Biology has two sub-sections - Zoology and Botany.

The NEET UG 2020 question paper will have total 180 questions. Physics and Chemistry section will have 45 questions each. Biology section will have 90 questions - 45 questions from Zoology and 45 questions from Botany.

The NEET result will be released in the form of percentile. From 2020 onward, NEET UG exam will be held for admission to all medical colleges including AIIMS and JIPMER.

