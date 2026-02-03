Advertisement

NEET SS 2026 Scorecard Out: Download Link Active, Here's How To Access

NEET SS 2026: The computer-based examination was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, with a duration of 2.5 hours.

NEET SS 2026: The Scorecards will remain available for download for six months.

NEET SS 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 scorecard download link today.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their provisional scorecards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials, including User ID and password.

The NEET SS 2026 results were declared on January 23, 2026. The computer-based examination was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, with a duration of 2.5 hours. The scorecards will remain available for download for six months only.

How To Download NEET SS 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can download their NEET SS 2026 scorecards by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in
  • Click on the 'Examinations' tab and select the 'NEET SS' link
  • Enter User ID and password in the login window
  • Enter the captcha characters as displayed on the screen
  • The scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Verify the details and download the PDF for counselling purposes

DIRECT LINK: NEET SS 2026 Result Scorecard

Questions Reviewed by Faculty Members

Each question across all NEET-SS 2025 question papers was reviewed by faculty members from the respective specialty areas after the conduct of the examination. The review was carried out to recheck the technical correctness of both the questions and the answer keys.

Marks Awarded for Technically Incorrect Questions

In cases where any question was found to be technically incorrect, full marks were awarded to all candidates for that particular question, irrespective of whether they had attempted it or not.

Qualifying Criteria For NEET-SS 2025

Candidates securing the 50th percentile or above in their respective NEET-SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared qualified.

Group-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off Scores (50th Percentile - Out of 600)

  • Anaesthesiology Group: 284
  • Critical Care Medicine Group: 288
  • ENT Group: 294
  • Medical Group: 225
  • Medical Oncology Group: 230
  • Microbiology Group: 389
  • Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group: 355
  • Orthopaedics Group: 294
  • Paediatrics Group: 271
  • Pathology Group: 290
  • Pharmacology Group: 236
  • Psychiatry Group: 324
  • Radiodiagnosis Group: 356
  • Respiratory Medicine Group: 325
  • Surgical Group: 288

Contact Details For Queries

For any further queries, candidates are advised to contact the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at 011-45593000 or submit their query through the NBEMS communication web portal.

