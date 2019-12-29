NEET UG 2020 Application Process Ends On January 1

NEET UG 2020 application process will conclude on January 1

The online application process for NEET UG 2020 exam will conclude on January 1, 2020. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

To be eligible for NEET UG exam, students must have passed class 12th or should be appearing for the 12th examination in 2020. The applicant must have studied English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/ Biotechnology as main subject.

Eligible candidates can apply for the NEET UG examination on the official website. After the application process is over, applicants will be allowed to correct particulars in their application form. The edit option will be activated on January 15 and will conclude on January 31, 2020.

The admit card for the NEET UG exam will be released on March 27. The exam is scheduled for May 3, 2020. The result for NEET UG 2020 exam will be release approximately a month after the exam, on June 4, 2020.

NEET UG 2020 will be an OMR-based exam of 3 hours duration. There are three sections in the question paper - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Biology has two sub-sections - Zoology and Botany.

The NEET UG 2020 question paper will have total 180 questions. Physics and Chemistry section will have 45 questions each. Biology section will have 90 questions - 45 questions from Zoology and 45 questions from Botany.

