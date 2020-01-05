NEET UG 2020 Application Ends Tomorrow

NEET UG 2020 application process will come to an end tomorrow

NEET UG 2020 application process will end tomorrow. The application window will close at 11:50 pm tomorrow. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. In 2020, the exam will be held on May 3.

After the application process concludes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow students to edit their application forms online from January 15 to January 31, 2020.

Earlier the last date to complete NEET UG application process was December 31, 2019 which was extended later on to January 6, 2020.

The admit card for the NEET UG exam will be released on March 27. The examination will be held in OMR-based mode. The question papers would be set in Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

There will be three sections in the question paper - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Biology has two sub-sections - Zoology and Botany.

The NEET UG 2020 question paper will have total 180 questions. Physics and Chemistry section will have 45 questions each. Biology section will have 90 questions - 45 questions from Zoology and 45 questions from Botany.

The NEET result will be released in the form of percentile. From 2020 onward, NEET UG exam will be held for admission to all medical colleges including AIIMS and JIPMER.

