NEET UG Application Date Extended

NEET 2020 application process has been extended till January 6.

NEET 2020 application process has been extended. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, has decided to keep the registration facility open till 11.50 pm on January 6. Candidates who have not applied for the exam can do fill and submit their applications now. NEET would be held on May 3. The exam would be held in 11 languages including English and Hindi.

Apply Online

Apart from the application date extension, NTA has not made any changes in the exam schedule. Therefore, going with the exam schedule of NEET, candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms from January 15 to January 31. During this period,

Students who have passed class 12th in English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/ Biotechnology as main subjects or will be appearing for the 12th examination in 2020 are eligible to apply. The lower age limit to appear for the examination is 17 years and upper age limit is 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwD Candidates.

This year onwards, admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER will also be held through NEET score. Until 2019, AIIMS and JIPMER had their own entrance exams for MBBS admission.

Click here for more Education News