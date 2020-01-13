NEET MDS 2020 Result Expected Next Week

NEET MDS 2020 result will be released soon on the official website

National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to announce result for NEET MDS 2020 exam by next week. NEET MDS is held for admission to various post graduate MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948. NEET MDs 2020 was held on December 20, 2019.

NEET MDS exam was held on a single day in a single session. Questions were asked from standard BDS syllabus. The exam was of 3 hours' duration and was objective in nature. There were 240 Multiple Choice questions and each question carried 4 marks. For every wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted.

As per the NEET MDS 2020 schedule, the result should be declared by January 20, 2020. NEET MDS score will be valid only for the current admission session.

The minimum eligibility criterion for General categories is 50th percentile. For SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum qualifying criteria is 40th percentile and for PwD (general) category candidates the eligibility criteria is 45th percentile.

In case the number of qualifying candidates in the respective categories on the basis of the above mentioned percentile are less than three times the number of vacancies, the cut-off percentile will be automatically lowered in such a manner that the number of eligible candidates shall be minimum three times the number of seats in each respective category.

After NEET MDS result declaration, the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will facilitate counselling on the 50 per cent All India Quota seats.

