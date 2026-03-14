NEET MDS 2026 Application Form (Out Today) Live: Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET MDS 2026 Application Form (OUT): The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to open the application window today for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam from 3 pm by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates who wish to take the exam are required to fill out the NEET MDS application form and submit it on the official website. The direct NEET MDS 2026 application link will be available on the homepage. The deadline for submitting the application form is March 30, 2026.

NEET MDS Registration 2026: Important Dates

Event Application window opens March 14, 2026 (3 pm) Deadline for application submission March 30, 2026 (11:55 pm) Application correction window April 4 to April 6 Final selective edit window April 21 to April 22 Exam city slip April 22 Admit card April 29 Exam date May 2

NEET MDS 2026: How To Apply Online

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Select the NEET MDS exam and click on the application link.

Register to obtain the User ID and password.

Sign in using the required details and fill out the application form.

Upload the scanned photograph, signature, and thumb impression.

Choose the exam city.

Make the application fee payment.

Save and submit the form.

Take a printout of the submitted form for future use

NEET MDS Application Fee 2026

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 3,500

SC, ST, PwD: Rs 2,500

For detailed information, candidates are advised to go through the NEET MDS 2026 Information Bulletin available on natboard.edu.in.