NEET UG 2026: Application Correction Window Opens; Check Deadline, Allowed Changes

NEET UG 2026 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today opened the correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 application form. Registered candidates can edit specific details in their application forms from March 12 to March 14 (till 11:50 pm) through the official website.

According to the public notice issued by the NTA, the facility allows applicants to correct or modify certain particulars in their submitted online application forms. The agency has advised candidates to carefully verify their details and make necessary corrections within the stipulated time.

The testing agency clarified that the correction facility is a one-time opportunity, and no further chances will be provided after the deadline.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 5 pm. The entrance test will be held in pen-and-paper mode (offline) at exam centres across India and abroad.

Candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to review their application forms thoroughly and make corrections, if required, before the window closes.

After March 14, 2026, the NTA will not accept any requests for modification under any circumstances.

NEET (UG) 2026: Correction Fields For The Application Form