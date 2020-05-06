NEET, JEE Main Exams' Syllabus Reduced? 

"No, syllabus for JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams is the same as was announced earlier," an official said.

"No, syllabus for JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams is the same as was announced earlier," an official from the National Testing Agency (NTA) told NDTV. The response from the NTA, the official agency which conducts the entrance examinations, came after some reports emerged saying the syllabus for both the examinations have been reduced keeping in view of the hardships students are facing due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown announced by the government across the country since March 25.

"Don't believe the rumours. The syllabus for both NEET and JEE Main examinations remains the game," the official said.

While the Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE Main) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is for admission to medical colleges.

Yesterday, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry announced the new dates for NEET and JEE Main exams.

Engineering entrance examination JEE Main will be held in five day from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 spread.

"JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," Mr Nishank said in an online interaction with students "A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams," he added.

More than 15 lakh students across the country have registered for NEET this year, whereas over nine lakh have registered for JEE Main, the entrance exam for all engineering colleges except the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE Mains is considered as a qualifying exam for the JEE Advanced.

NEET Syllabus Not Changed. Check Complete Syllabus Here

JEE Main's first edition of year 2020 was held in January this year.

The NTA had also given students an option to change their opted centres for the two tests as many of them have moved to different places since the lockdown.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 which will last till May 17.

(With PTI Inputs)

Click here for more Education News

