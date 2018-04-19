2 Lakh More Aspirants For NEET This Year

NEET 2018 Admit Card Released; Exam On May 6
"Various policies and scholarships made available by the central government as well as state governments have encouraged higher number of students clearing secondary and higher secondary education across the country. We anticipate an increase on the basis of this reason every year," the Hindustan Times quoted Dr Pravin Shingare (Director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research) saying in response to the increasing numbers of candidates.
Many state governments have made NEET mandatory for medical admission. The single entrance exam has reduced the extra burden of students, who earlier appeared for a number of entrance exams at national and state level separately.
Apart from NEET, other major medical entrance exams are conducted by AIIMS and JIPMER.
NEET 2018: Preparation Tips For Students
CBSE, the exam conducting body of NEET, will conduct the exam on 6 May. Admit cards have been released online.
NEET 2018 Dress Code
The CBSE has released detailed guidelines for NEET 2018. The Board has asked students to come in light clothes with half sleeves worn with salwar/ trouser. The dress code rule also prohibits students from wearing anything with big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc. Students should be wearing only slippers or sandals with low heels and not shoes. Girls should not wear any close toed footwear.
CommentsNEET 2018: Check Exam Day Dress Code
Click here for more Education News