2 Lakh More Aspirants For NEET This Year

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 News: Dress Code, Competition, Candidates, Other Details New Delhi: For the most coveted medical entrance exam, NEET, close to 13.36 lakh candidates have registered this year, reported Hindustan Times. 2 lakh more candidates have registered for NEET 2018 in comparison to last year. Over 60000 medical seats are available in the country for MBBS and BDS courses. With such growing popularity, medical aspirants ought to face a tough competition. For every single seat, a student has to outdo 22 competitors. The idea to begin a common entrance test for medical seats in the country was envisioned in 2013, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held for the first time that year.



NEET 2018 Admit Card Released; Exam On May 6



"Various policies and scholarships made available by the central government as well as state governments have encouraged higher number of students clearing secondary and higher secondary education across the country. We anticipate an increase on the basis of this reason every year," the Hindustan Times quoted Dr Pravin Shingare (Director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research) saying in response to the increasing numbers of candidates.



Many state governments have made NEET mandatory for medical admission. The single entrance exam has reduced the extra burden of students, who earlier appeared for a number of entrance exams at national and state level separately.



Apart from NEET, other major medical entrance exams are conducted by AIIMS and JIPMER.



NEET 2018: Preparation Tips For Students



CBSE, the exam conducting body of NEET, will conduct the exam on 6 May. Admit cards have been released online.



NEET 2018 Dress Code

The CBSE has released detailed guidelines for NEET 2018. The Board has asked students to come in light clothes with half sleeves worn with salwar/ trouser. The dress code rule also prohibits students from wearing anything with big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc. Students should be wearing only slippers or sandals with low heels and not shoes. Girls should not wear any close toed footwear.



For those who would prefer to wear customary dresses should report atleast an hour before the exam, so that they can be frisked properly.



