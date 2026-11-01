NCERT To Introduce New Class 10 Textbooks Three Months Before 2027 Session

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is all set to make the new textbooks for class 10th students available by December 2026, around three months before the beginning of the 2027 academic session. The intent behind the release of the textbooks is to give students enough time so that they are well familiarised with the revised curriculum and can start their preparations before the new session starts.

According to the media coverage, the release of the new textbooks are being planned for students who will enter class 10th in 2027. The early release of the books will allow students to access the updated study material before the academic year officially begins.

As per the media report, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani stated that the syllabi for all class 10 subjects will be sent to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by November 15, 2026. Along with it the syllabus will also be uploaded on the official website to ensure that the updated academic information is accessible to all teachers and students.

The new textbooks will cover English, Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science, Skill Education, Arts and Physical Education. The language books are expected to be available by November 20, while the remaining books will be made available by December 2026.

How will Early Availability of Textbooks Benefit Students?

By making the new textbooks available before the academic session, NCERT aims to reduce the opportunities of black marketing and distribution of pirated books. This decision also makes the textbook purchase easier for parents, as the books will be available through multiple platforms at fixed price. Teachers will also have the opportunity to review the revised content in advance and prepare the teaching material as per the updated syllabus.

Students studying in class 9th will also benefit from this arrangement, since their final examination is conducted in February and March they can begin studying from the new class 10th textbooks before the next academic session formally starts.

Where Can Students Find New Books?

Once available, students can purchase the new books from Amazon, Flipkart and Army Post Services in remote areas. Books will also be made available on the NCERT portal. In the academic year 2026-27, a total of 70.9 million NCERT textbooks were sold, which is the highest in the council's history.