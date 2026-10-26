NCERT To Organise Five-Day Online Series On Understanding Down Syndrome From October 26

The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), is organising a five-day online interactive session named "Understanding Down Syndrome". The programme will start from today and will continue till October 30, 2026. The intention behind the programme is to promote awareness, acceptance and involvement of people with Down Syndrome.

According to the official information posted by NCERT on its X handle, the session will be conducted from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm daily for five days. The initiative will focus on understanding Down Syndrome and stimulate a more inclusive approach among educators, parents, caregivers and other participants.

The session will cover several points of Down Syndrome, including its causes and characteristics, inclusive education and the rights of people with the condition.

Through this initiative, the organising body aims to encourage discussions about Down Syndrome and highlighting the importance of creating an environment where individuals are valued and supported.

The online session is open to parents, teachers, educators, special educators, healthcare professionals, caregivers and others.

Participants can watch the session through the NCERT official YouTube channel and the NCERT events YouTube channel. The programme will also be broadcasted on the PM eVIDYA ISL Channel 31.

Interested participants are advised to visit the official website for more such information regarding the live session.