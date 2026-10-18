NCERT To Organise Live Sessions On Dyslexia-Friendly Classrooms From October 19

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is going to organise a series of live interactive sessions on "Language and Numeracy-Friendly Classrooms for Learners with SLD" as a part of Dyslexia Awareness Month. The session will be held from October 19 to 23, 2026. The sessions aim to guide participants to grasp workable methods for creating comprehensive and learner-friendly classrooms that support language and vocabulary development.

The session will be conducted daily for thirty minutes from 12:30 pm to 1 pm, all those interested in attending the live interaction can participate. With the help of this action NCERT intends to share methods that will help educators create classroom environments that discourse the learning needs of students with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD).

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According to the official announcement the live interactive sessions will take place over five consecutive days. The initiative is a part of Dyslexia Awareness Month, which draws attention to learning needs of students with dyslexia and the importance of supportive educational practices.

NCERT has listed three viewing options for the programme, interested candidates can watch live interactive sessions on the PM eVidya DTH ISL Channel 31, the NCERT Official YouTube channel and the NCERT Events YouTube channel.

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The announcement clearly states that the event is open to all the interested participants. Educators and all others interested in inclusive education can attend the session to learn about the practical approaches for learners with SLD.