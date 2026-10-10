NCERT to Host 4-Day Online Training Programme On Effective Communication For Educators

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in partnership with Google for Education is going to conduct a four-day online training programme titled "Effective Communication: A Digital Toolkit for Educators" from October 12 to 15, 2026. The programme will focus on using digital communication tools and AI to improve the school administration and classroom communication.

According to the official notice, the session will be conducted daily for four days from 10am to 11am. With the help of this training, educators will be able to make communication more efficient, interactive and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 using the digital tools.

NCERT Training Programme 2026: Session-Wise Schedule

The four-day programme will cover different aspects with a dedicated theme for each session.

The first session scheduled to be held on October 12, 2026 will focus on streamlining professional correspondence and workflow.

The second session is going to take place on October 13, 2026, which will cover optimizing time management and academic scheduling.

The third session will be held on October 14, 2026 which will focus on building a centralized digital resource hub.

Lastly, the fourth session is set to be conducted on October 15, 2026, which will cover real-time collaboration and virtual engagement.

How to Register?

Educators interested in participating can register by scanning the QR code provided on the official poster or using the registration link.

The session will be available live on the official NCERT youtube channel. Viewers can also watch the programme through PM e-Vidya Channels 6-12, DD Free Dish Channel and Jio TV.

Through these sessions, the programme aims to familiarise participants with practical tools that can support communication and administrative responsibilities in educational institutions.