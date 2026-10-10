NCERT to Host 4-Day Online Training Programme On Effective Communication For Educators

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in partnership with Google for Education is going to conduct a four-day online training programme titled "Effective Communication: A Digital Toolkit for Educators" from October 12 to 15, 2026. The programme will focus on using digital communication tools and AI to improve the school administration and classroom communication.
According to the official notice, the session will be conducted daily for four days from 10am to 11am. With the help of this training, educators will be able to make communication more efficient, interactive and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 using the digital tools.
NCERT Training Programme 2026: Session-Wise Schedule
The four-day programme will cover different aspects with a dedicated theme for each session.
- The first session scheduled to be held on October 12, 2026 will focus on streamlining professional correspondence and workflow.
- The second session is going to take place on October 13, 2026, which will cover optimizing time management and academic scheduling.
- The third session will be held on October 14, 2026 which will focus on building a centralized digital resource hub.
- Lastly, the fourth session is set to be conducted on October 15, 2026, which will cover real-time collaboration and virtual engagement.
How to Register?
Educators interested in participating can register by scanning the QR code provided on the official poster or using the registration link.
Announcement of the series : 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐀 𝟒-𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞 The upcoming 4-day online training programme on "Effective Communication: A Digital Toolkit for Educators" will be held from 12th to 15th October 2026. Join us to explore how modern digital communication tools integrated with AI can streamline school administration, enhance collaboration, and empower educators—making communication interactive, efficient, and NEP 2020 aligned. 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞: 12th – 15th October, 2026 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧: YouTube @NCERTOFFICIAL - https://t.co/99lkIURj2K PM eVidya Channels #6–12 DD Free Dish Channel, Jio TV 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞? Participants can register by scanning the QR code provided in the poster or using the registration link. https://t.co/XDHrVXARyF 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮'𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 Streamlining Classroom Communication & Smart Inbox Management with AI Assistants Time Management, Event Planning & Automated Parent-Teacher Scheduling using Digital Calendars Facilitating Dynamic Virtual Collaboration & Intelligent Note-Taking in Online Meetings Building Interactive Classroom Portfolios & Digital Resource Hubs using Web-Building Platforms 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: diksha.training@ciet.nic.in | 8800440559 #EffectiveCommunication #DigitalToolkit #AIinEducation #AIforTeachers #DigitalLeadership #TeacherTraining #NEP2020 #CIET #NCERT #DigitalClassroom #EducationalTechnology— NCERT (@ncert) October 9, 2026
The session will be available live on the official NCERT youtube channel. Viewers can also watch the programme through PM e-Vidya Channels 6-12, DD Free Dish Channel and Jio TV.
Through these sessions, the programme aims to familiarise participants with practical tools that can support communication and administrative responsibilities in educational institutions.