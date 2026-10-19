Advertisement

Nothing Justifies 'Unbridled' Violence In France Protests: Emmanuel Macron

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said in an address to the nation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Nothing Justifies 'Unbridled' Violence In France Protests: Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
AFP File

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said "nothing justifies" the "unbridled" violence seen in nationwide protests over the rising cost of living and other grievances this weekend.

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said in an address to the nation, adding that there must be a distinction between protesters with "legitimate demands" with "those who destroyed, smashed, and looted".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Emmanuel Macron, France
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com