Nothing Justifies 'Unbridled' Violence In France Protests: Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said "nothing justifies" the "unbridled" violence seen in nationwide protests over the rising cost of living and other grievances this weekend.

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," Macron said in an address to the nation, adding that there must be a distinction between protesters with "legitimate demands" with "those who destroyed, smashed, and looted".

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